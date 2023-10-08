WealthPlan Investment Management LLC Sells 57,219 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

WealthPlan Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 88.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,430 shares of the company’s stock after selling 57,219 shares during the quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $1,677,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of AbbVie by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 34,045,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,414,143,000 after purchasing an additional 292,512 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of AbbVie by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 31,571,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,102,311,000 after purchasing an additional 4,785,277 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of AbbVie by 89,097.0% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 29,203,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,719,514,000 after purchasing an additional 29,170,366 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in shares of AbbVie by 85,216.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 28,082,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,783,603,000 after purchasing an additional 28,049,942 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of AbbVie by 138.7% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,536,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,432,297,000 after purchasing an additional 12,515,744 shares in the last quarter. 67.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AbbVie stock opened at $148.24 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $261.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.50, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.56. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $149.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $147.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.33. AbbVie Inc. has a twelve month low of $130.96 and a twelve month high of $168.11.

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $2.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by $0.12. AbbVie had a net margin of 15.50% and a return on equity of 151.29%. The firm had revenue of $13.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.52 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 13th will be issued a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 12th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 121.81%.

In related news, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 18,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.15, for a total value of $2,759,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 625,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,262,600.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded AbbVie from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on AbbVie from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. HSBC initiated coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Friday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $167.00 price target for the company. Piper Jaffray Companies increased their price target on AbbVie from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on AbbVie from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.53.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

