The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) Holdings Lowered by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates trimmed its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 0.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 576,007 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,955 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $152,941,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SHW. Roundview Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 8,065 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,013,000 after buying an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 189.1% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 10,409 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,598,000 after buying an additional 6,808 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 26.5% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 118,763 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,956,000 after buying an additional 24,884 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,231,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 11,387 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,842,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. 75.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sherwin-Williams Stock Performance

SHW stock opened at $254.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market cap of $65.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $266.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $249.52. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 52 week low of $195.24 and a 52 week high of $283.80.

Sherwin-Williams Dividend Announcement

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.03 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 10.20% and a return on equity of 83.63%. The company’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.41 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 9.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th were paid a $0.605 dividend. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 17th. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is 26.86%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SHW shares. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $295.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $290.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $290.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $240.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $281.26.

Sherwin-Williams Profile

(Free Report)

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

