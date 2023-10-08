Eads & Heald Wealth Management Has $1.94 Million Stock Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Eads & Heald Wealth Management decreased its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,370 shares of the company’s stock after selling 503 shares during the quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $1,936,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Johnson & White Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 1st quarter worth approximately $721,000. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC now owns 18,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,989,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,686,000. Chesapeake Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 21.4% during the 4th quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management now owns 13,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,114,000 after acquiring an additional 2,305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 46,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,251,000 after acquiring an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.86% of the company’s stock.

Get AbbVie alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other AbbVie news, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 18,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.15, for a total value of $2,759,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 625,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,262,600.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Price Performance

Shares of ABBV stock opened at $148.24 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.33. AbbVie Inc. has a twelve month low of $130.96 and a twelve month high of $168.11. The company has a market cap of $261.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.56. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $149.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $147.26.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $2.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.12. AbbVie had a return on equity of 151.29% and a net margin of 15.50%. The business had revenue of $13.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.52 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 13th will be issued a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 12th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.99%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is presently 121.81%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their target price on AbbVie from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. TheStreet upgraded AbbVie from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on AbbVie from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. HSBC started coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Friday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $167.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.53.

Read Our Latest Report on ABBV

AbbVie Profile

(Free Report)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.