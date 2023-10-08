Ziegler Capital Management LLC Cuts Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 28.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,029 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 3,583 shares during the quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $3,977,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in shares of Netflix by 305,647.4% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 15,168,128 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $6,681,409,000 after acquiring an additional 15,163,167 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC increased its holdings in Netflix by 11,985.6% in the 1st quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC now owns 7,000,000 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $56,700,000 after purchasing an additional 6,942,080 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Netflix in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,501,762,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 117,939.1% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,742,048 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $808,575,000 after purchasing an additional 2,739,725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,244,508 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $3,905,540,000 after buying an additional 1,839,366 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NFLX opened at $381.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. Netflix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $211.73 and a 1-year high of $485.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $413.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $392.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $169.07 billion, a PE ratio of 40.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.31.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.44. Netflix had a return on equity of 19.76% and a net margin of 13.22%. The firm had revenue of $8.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.29 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.91 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 943 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $424,350.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 421,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $189,670,950. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 943 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $424,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 421,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $189,670,950. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 20,188 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $440.16, for a total transaction of $8,885,950.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 118,657 shares of company stock worth $50,593,101 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on NFLX shares. Barclays raised their target price on Netflix from $250.00 to $375.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $525.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research note on Friday. Pivotal Research raised their price target on shares of Netflix from $535.00 to $600.00 in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $425.00 to $500.00 in a report on Friday, August 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Netflix from $550.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $432.29.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

