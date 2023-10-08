Ziegler Capital Management LLC Cuts Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 53.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 36,080 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,043 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $4,861,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kalos Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Boulder Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AbbVie during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in AbbVie during the first quarter worth $37,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in AbbVie during the second quarter worth $39,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in AbbVie in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. 67.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AbbVie Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:ABBV opened at $148.24 on Friday. AbbVie Inc. has a 12-month low of $130.96 and a 12-month high of $168.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $149.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $147.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.33. The firm has a market cap of $261.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.50, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.56.

AbbVie Dividend Announcement

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $2.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $13.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.52 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 15.50% and a return on equity of 151.29%. On average, research analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 13th will be given a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 12th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 121.81%.

Insider Activity at AbbVie

In related news, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 18,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.15, for a total transaction of $2,759,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 625,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,262,600.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ABBV shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of AbbVie from $170.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. William Blair started coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded AbbVie from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Raymond James started coverage on AbbVie in a report on Thursday, September 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $177.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their price target on AbbVie from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.53.

AbbVie Company Profile

(Free Report)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

