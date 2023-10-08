Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. Has $35.20 Million Holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX)

Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. lowered its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 611,449 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,851 shares during the quarter. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF makes up 26.6% of Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. owned about 0.31% of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF worth $35,201,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 356,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,520,000 after purchasing an additional 8,481 shares during the period. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. now owns 61,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,565,000 after acquiring an additional 1,422 shares during the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 66.0% during the 2nd quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 2,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 1,182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 54,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,135,000 after acquiring an additional 1,245 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of FNDX opened at $55.52 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $11.20 billion, a PE ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $57.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.50. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF has a 12-month low of $47.50 and a 12-month high of $59.97.

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (FNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI Large Company US index. The fund tracks a fundamentally selected and weighted Russell index based on sales, cash flow and dividends\u002Fbuybacks. FNDX was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

