WP Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

WP Advisors LLC raised its stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,781 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,476 shares during the period. WP Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $269,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Snider Financial Group increased its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 100,345.2% during the first quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 219,805,167 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,717,000 after acquiring an additional 219,586,336 shares in the last quarter. Newport Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 4.1% during the first quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 153,594,790 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,935,294,000 after acquiring an additional 6,048,371 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 243.2% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 81,406,673 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,025,724,000 after acquiring an additional 57,689,209 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 1.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 70,775,476 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $889,831,000 after acquiring an additional 863,591 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 7.5% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 51,251,409 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $645,768,000 after acquiring an additional 3,592,076 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.73% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Ford Motor from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ford Motor currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.50.

Ford Motor Price Performance

NYSE:F opened at $12.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $48.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Ford Motor has a 1-year low of $10.90 and a 1-year high of $15.42.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $44.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.17 billion. Ford Motor had a net margin of 2.44% and a return on equity of 20.48%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

Ford Motor Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 25th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.00%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 24th. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is 58.82%.

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

