Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS)

Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS – Free Report) by 5.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,186 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,663 shares during the period. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF comprises 1.4% of Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF were worth $3,188,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Bristlecone Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at about $71,000.

Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Stock Performance

DFUS opened at $46.71 on Friday. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $37.96 and a 52-week high of $49.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.54 billion, a PE ratio of 17.54 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $48.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.71.

Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (DFUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes weighted by market capitalization in seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUS was launched on Sep 25, 2001 and is managed by Dimensional.

