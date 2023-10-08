WP Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

WP Advisors LLC cut its position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,235 shares of the company’s stock after selling 535 shares during the quarter. WP Advisors LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $706,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the first quarter valued at $29,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new position in Philip Morris International during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Philip Morris International by 75.0% during the 1st quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in Philip Morris International by 127.0% during the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. 79.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $113.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Citigroup upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $109.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $118.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price objective on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Philip Morris International presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.92.

Philip Morris International Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:PM opened at $92.17 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $143.08 billion, a PE ratio of 17.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $94.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $95.61. Philip Morris International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $84.00 and a fifty-two week high of $105.62.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $8.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.76 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.63% and a negative return on equity of 127.84%. Philip Morris International’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.48 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.04 EPS for the current year.

Philip Morris International Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 27th will be given a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 26th. This is an increase from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.64%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 100.58%.

About Philip Morris International

(Free Report)

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.