Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVSC)

Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVSC – Free Report) by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 119,681 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,022 shares during the period. Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF comprises approximately 2.4% of Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC owned 2.48% of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF worth $5,461,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at about $17,624,000. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,950,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 43.9% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 248,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,952,000 after purchasing an additional 75,722 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 141.1% during the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 110,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,794,000 after purchasing an additional 64,717 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FAS Wealth Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 42.7% during the first quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 211,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,342,000 after acquiring an additional 63,393 shares in the last quarter.

Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:AVSC opened at $43.44 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $405.30 million, a P/E ratio of 9.24 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $45.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.86. Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $40.12 and a 1 year high of $49.70.

Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF Profile

The Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (AVSC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of US small-cap value companies selected based on fundamental criteria. AVSC was launched on Jan 11, 2022 and is managed by American Century Investments.

