Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DUHP) Shares Sold by Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC

Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DUHP – Free Report) by 25.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 266,079 shares of the company’s stock after selling 91,755 shares during the period. Dimensional US High Profitability ETF makes up approximately 3.1% of Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF were worth $7,062,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 115.2% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,352,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,711,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400,289 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 74.1% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,892,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,279,000 after acquiring an additional 2,933,670 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP increased its stake in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 87.7% in the 2nd quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 6,044,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,434,000 after acquiring an additional 2,824,446 shares during the last quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $26,164,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF in the 1st quarter worth $24,614,000.

Dimensional US High Profitability ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA DUHP opened at $25.71 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.89. The company has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.09 and a beta of 0.98. Dimensional US High Profitability ETF has a 1 year low of $21.09 and a 1 year high of $27.35.

Dimensional US High Profitability ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (DUHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund invests in a broad and diverse group of large-cap US stocks actively selected based on perceived higher profitability relative to other US large-cap companies. DUHP was launched on Feb 23, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

