Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC Has $10.47 Million Stock Holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM)

Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM – Free Report) by 4.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 194,639 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,809 shares during the period. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF comprises about 4.6% of Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC owned 0.33% of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $10,474,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AVEM. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $866,000. Cowa LLC grew its stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 3,504.4% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 473,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 460,273 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,994,000. Eaton Vance Management grew its position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 112.1% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 22,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,332,000 after acquiring an additional 11,873 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 3,268.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $921,000 after acquiring an additional 15,069 shares during the period.

Shares of AVEM opened at $52.57 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $53.81 and a 200-day moving average of $53.62. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a one year low of $44.37 and a one year high of $57.31. The company has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a PE ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 0.80.

The Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (AVEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds emerging-market stocks of all market capitalizations considered favorable on multiple factors. The fund seeks to provide capital appreciation.

