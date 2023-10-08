WP Advisors LLC Purchases 285 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

WP Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,581 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the quarter. WP Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $937,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of TSLA. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 3.5% during the second quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 211,295 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $55,311,000 after purchasing an additional 7,176 shares during the last quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 72.4% during the second quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 762 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tesla during the first quarter valued at approximately $98,698,000. DoubleLine ETF Adviser LP purchased a new position in shares of Tesla during the first quarter valued at approximately $11,384,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 87.8% during the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 5,138 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after purchasing an additional 2,402 shares during the last quarter. 41.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TSLA stock opened at $260.53 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $826.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.80, a PEG ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $250.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $227.80. Tesla, Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.81 and a 1 year high of $299.29.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.22. Tesla had a net margin of 12.97% and a return on equity of 26.10%. The business had revenue of $24.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 47.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

TSLA has been the subject of several recent research reports. KGI Securities upgraded shares of Tesla from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 12th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Tesla from $185.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Tesla from $120.00 to $135.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $290.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $260.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $240.73.

In other Tesla news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.34, for a total transaction of $665,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 60,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,097,056.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Tesla news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.34, for a total transaction of $665,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 60,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,097,056.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.23, for a total transaction of $2,816,415.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 66,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,926,883.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 45,565 shares of company stock valued at $11,547,190 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

