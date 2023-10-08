WP Advisors LLC Has $385,000 Stock Position in SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE)

WP Advisors LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE – Free Report) by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,695 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,043 shares during the period. WP Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Bank ETF were worth $385,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in KBE. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 104.7% in the 4th quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Bank ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Bank ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 28.3% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,950 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares in the last quarter.

KBE opened at $36.31 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.13 and a beta of 1.14. SPDR S&P Bank ETF has a 12 month low of $30.85 and a 12 month high of $50.82. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.19.

SPDR S&P Bank ETF Company Profile

SPDR KBW Bank ETF, formerly The SPDR S&P Bank ETF (the Fund), seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Banks Select Industry Index. The S&P Banks Select Industry Index is a float adjusted modified-market, capitalization-weighted index that seeks to reflect the performance of publicly traded companies that do business as banks or thrifts.

