Founders Capital Management LLC Sells 2,696 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Founders Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 60,347 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 2,696 shares during the quarter. Founders Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $2,018,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in shares of Intel during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Intel by 146.7% during the first quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 824 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Quilter Plc bought a new position in shares of Intel in the first quarter worth $869,868,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intel in the first quarter valued at $14,880,000. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Intel during the 1st quarter worth about $31,446,116,000. Institutional investors own 60.84% of the company’s stock.

Intel Stock Performance

NASDAQ:INTC opened at $36.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.60. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $24.59 and a fifty-two week high of $40.07. The firm has a market cap of $151.56 billion, a PE ratio of -164.49 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $35.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.08.

Intel Dividend Announcement

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The chip maker reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $12.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.03 billion. Intel had a negative net margin of 1.71% and a positive return on equity of 1.70%. Equities research analysts predict that Intel Co. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 7th were issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 4th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -227.26%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on INTC. Mizuho lifted their target price on Intel from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Tigress Financial decreased their target price on shares of Intel from $72.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Intel from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 28th. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Intel from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Intel from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Intel has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.24.

Insider Transactions at Intel

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 3,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $35.87 per share, with a total value of $116,577.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 139,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,011,577.05. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 3,850 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $34.63 per share, for a total transaction of $133,325.50. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 105,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,653,291.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 3,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $35.87 per share, with a total value of $116,577.50. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 139,715 shares in the company, valued at $5,011,577.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

About Intel

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

