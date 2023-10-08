Founders Capital Management LLC Has $229,000 Stock Position in Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B)

Founders Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B – Free Report) by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,416 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. Founders Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Barnes Group were worth $229,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Barnes Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $19,412,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in Barnes Group by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,646,791 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $66,333,000 after purchasing an additional 275,574 shares in the last quarter. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Barnes Group in the first quarter valued at about $8,687,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Barnes Group by 3.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,361,174 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $154,831,000 after purchasing an additional 175,707 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Barnes Group by 109.9% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 310,724 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,488,000 after buying an additional 162,693 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:B opened at $33.05 on Friday. Barnes Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.31 and a 52 week high of $47.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $36.94 and its 200-day moving average is $39.43. The firm has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.22.

Barnes Group (NYSE:B) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.04. Barnes Group had a return on equity of 7.92% and a net margin of 4.84%. The firm had revenue of $339.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $340.43 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. The business's revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Barnes Group Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 24th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 23rd. Barnes Group’s payout ratio is 52.03%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Barnes Group in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Barnes Group from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st.

Barnes Group Inc provides engineered products, industrial technologies, and solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments: Industrial and Aerospace. The Industrial segment offers precision components, products, and systems used by various customers in end-markets, such as mobility, industrial equipment, automation, personal care, packaging, electronics, and medical devices.

