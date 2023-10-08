StockNews.com Begins Coverage on BlackRock (NYSE:BLK)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on BlackRock from $820.00 to $720.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of BlackRock from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $770.00 to $835.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of BlackRock from $750.00 to $815.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of BlackRock from $780.00 to $770.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on BlackRock from $780.00 to $785.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BlackRock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $751.92.

Shares of NYSE:BLK opened at $648.26 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $682.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $681.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 4.21 and a current ratio of 4.21. BlackRock has a 1-year low of $503.12 and a 1-year high of $785.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.29.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 14th. The asset manager reported $9.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.52 by $0.76. BlackRock had a net margin of 29.90% and a return on equity of 14.29%. The firm had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $7.36 earnings per share. BlackRock’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that BlackRock will post 35.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th were given a $5.00 dividend. This represents a $20.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 7th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.41%.

In related news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 2,079 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $733.82, for a total value of $1,525,611.78. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,520,331.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other BlackRock news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 2,079 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $733.82, for a total value of $1,525,611.78. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,160 shares in the company, valued at $4,520,331.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 20,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $742.04, for a total value of $14,989,208.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 464,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $344,399,315. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A purchased a new position in BlackRock during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.01% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

