Founders Capital Management LLC Has $380,000 Stock Position in Boston Omaha Co. (NYSE:BOC)

Founders Capital Management LLC raised its position in Boston Omaha Co. (NYSE:BOC – Free Report) by 51.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,205 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,850 shares during the period. Founders Capital Management LLC owned 0.06% of Boston Omaha worth $380,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BOC. Abacus Planning Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Boston Omaha by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. now owns 208,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,928,000 after acquiring an additional 35,946 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Boston Omaha during the third quarter worth $63,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Omaha in the third quarter valued at $62,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Boston Omaha by 375.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 2,079 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Boston Omaha during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. 60.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Boston Omaha Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BOC opened at $16.03 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Boston Omaha Co. has a 1-year low of $15.42 and a 1-year high of $28.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $501.90 million, a P/E ratio of 801.90 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $17.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.22.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Boston Omaha ( NYSE:BOC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter. Boston Omaha had a net margin of 0.61% and a return on equity of 0.10%. The business had revenue of $24.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.60 million.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BOC. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Boston Omaha from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on Boston Omaha from $40.50 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 29th.

Boston Omaha Company Profile

Boston Omaha Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the outdoor billboard advertising business in the southeast United States. It is also involved in the surety insurance and related brokerage, broadband, and investment businesses. The company was formerly known as REO Plus, Inc and changed its name to Boston Omaha Corporation in March 2015.

Featured Articles

