Cadinha & Co. LLC Takes $243,000 Position in Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE)

Cadinha & Co. LLC acquired a new position in Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 6,701 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HE. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,016,050 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $416,476,000 after acquiring an additional 245,066 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 1.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,350,476 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $397,458,000 after buying an additional 138,229 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,770,062 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $130,670,000 after acquiring an additional 31,995 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,094,933 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $80,445,000 after acquiring an additional 60,418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 1.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,628,261 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $62,525,000 after purchasing an additional 29,485 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.64% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on HE shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries in a research report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded Hawaiian Electric Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Guggenheim cut their target price on Hawaiian Electric Industries from $32.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Hawaiian Electric Industries from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $8.00 in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $8.50 price objective on shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries in a report on Friday, August 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.63.

Hawaiian Electric Industries Stock Performance

NYSE HE opened at $11.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.08. Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.06 and a 1-year high of $43.71. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 5.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.54.

Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.04). Hawaiian Electric Industries had a net margin of 5.94% and a return on equity of 10.42%. The business had revenue of $895.69 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hawaiian Electric Industries Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th were issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 17th. Hawaiian Electric Industries’s payout ratio is 68.90%.

Hawaiian Electric Industries Company Profile

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the electric utility, banking, and non-regulated renewable/sustainable infrastructure investment businesses in the state of Hawaii. It operates through three segments: Electric Utility, Bank, and Other. The Electric Utility segment engages in the production, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in the islands of Oahu, Hawaii, Maui, Lanai, and Molokai.

