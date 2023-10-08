Cadinha & Co. LLC Grows Position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Cadinha & Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 9.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,322 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the quarter. Cadinha & Co. LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $1,334,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Accenture by 1.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,035,644 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $13,729,067,000 after buying an additional 634,462 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Accenture by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,453,884 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $7,560,765,000 after purchasing an additional 704,657 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Accenture by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,642,841 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,440,976,000 after purchasing an additional 2,163,582 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Accenture by 21.7% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,535,663 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,297,009,000 after buying an additional 2,060,646 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Accenture by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,463,180 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,269,319,000 after buying an additional 191,640 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Accenture alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Accenture news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 2,930 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.23, for a total transaction of $926,553.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 21,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,951,367.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 2,930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.23, for a total transaction of $926,553.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 21,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,951,367.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.19, for a total value of $1,976,187.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 167,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,073,756.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,430 shares of company stock worth $7,735,251 over the last ninety days. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Accenture Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of ACN opened at $312.19 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $315.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $301.76. The firm has a market cap of $207.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.99, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.22. Accenture plc has a 52-week low of $242.80 and a 52-week high of $330.43.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 28th. The information technology services provider reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $15.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.07 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 29.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.60 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 12.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Accenture announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, September 28th that permits the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the information technology services provider to purchase up to 2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Accenture Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 12th will be given a dividend of $1.29 per share. This is a positive change from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 11th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.60%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ACN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Accenture from $340.00 to $356.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $314.00 to $341.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Accenture from $312.00 to $300.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Accenture from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 11th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Accenture from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Accenture has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $333.24.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on ACN

Accenture Profile

(Free Report)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprises turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.