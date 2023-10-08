Cozad Asset Management Inc. Lowers Position in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

Cozad Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 52,645 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 112 shares during the quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Owens Corning worth $6,870,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 3.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,301,672 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $338,154,000 after buying an additional 155,155 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Owens Corning by 6.5% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,201,734 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $306,726,000 after purchasing an additional 194,154 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Owens Corning by 1.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,406,960 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $230,575,000 after purchasing an additional 37,793 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in Owens Corning by 25.1% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,233,829 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $209,578,000 after purchasing an additional 448,175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management increased its position in Owens Corning by 3.3% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,104,895 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $201,649,000 after purchasing an additional 68,100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Owens Corning alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Owens Corning

In other Owens Corning news, Director W Howard Morris sold 1,033 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.63, for a total transaction of $146,303.79. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 40,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,791,109.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Owens Corning news, insider Todd W. Fister sold 5,375 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.23, for a total transaction of $732,236.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,551,107.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director W Howard Morris sold 1,033 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.63, for a total transaction of $146,303.79. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 40,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,791,109.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Owens Corning Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSE:OC opened at $132.40 on Friday. Owens Corning has a 1-year low of $80.24 and a 1-year high of $147.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $138.89 and a 200 day moving average of $122.08. The firm has a market cap of $11.89 billion, a PE ratio of 9.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The construction company reported $4.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.25 by $0.97. Owens Corning had a net margin of 13.62% and a return on equity of 25.59%. The company had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.83 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Owens Corning will post 13.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Owens Corning Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 16th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 13th. Owens Corning’s payout ratio is 14.74%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $132.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $138.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Owens Corning in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $142.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $105.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.57.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Owens Corning

Owens Corning Company Profile

(Free Report)

Owens Corning engages in manufacture and sale of insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composite materials in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Owens Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owens Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.