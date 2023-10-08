Cadinha & Co. LLC Increases Stock Position in BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT)

Cadinha & Co. LLC grew its stake in BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT – Free Report) by 1.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 119,711 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,754 shares during the period. BWX Technologies accounts for about 1.6% of Cadinha & Co. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Cadinha & Co. LLC’s holdings in BWX Technologies were worth $8,568,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BWXT. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its position in BWX Technologies by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 6,163 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $441,000 after acquiring an additional 1,066 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BWX Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,145,000. Demars Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in BWX Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $513,000. Wealth Alliance acquired a new stake in BWX Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $208,000. Finally, MAI Capital Management purchased a new position in BWX Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $248,000. 96.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BWXT. Robert W. Baird raised BWX Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $61.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on BWX Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $86.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on BWX Technologies from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Maxim Group raised their target price on shares of BWX Technologies from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of BWX Technologies in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BWX Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.14.

In other news, Director Gerhard F. Burbach sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.07, for a total value of $74,070.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $103,031.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Gerhard F. Burbach sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.07, for a total value of $74,070.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $103,031.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert L. Nardelli acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $71.23 per share, for a total transaction of $142,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $142,460. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:BWXT opened at $74.08 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.56. BWX Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $50.82 and a twelve month high of $76.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The company has a market capitalization of $6.78 billion, a PE ratio of 30.24, a P/E/G ratio of 5.88 and a beta of 0.82.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $612.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $558.25 million. BWX Technologies had a return on equity of 35.25% and a net margin of 9.63%. The business’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that BWX Technologies, Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 17th were given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 16th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. BWX Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.55%.

About BWX Technologies

BWX Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Government Operations and Commercial Operations. The Government Operations segment designs and manufactures naval nuclear components, reactors, and nuclear fuel; undertakes fabrication activities for missile launch tubes for U.S.

