Cadinha & Co. LLC Raises Stock Holdings in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Cadinha & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 714.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 395,645 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 347,068 shares during the quarter. iShares Gold Trust accounts for approximately 2.6% of Cadinha & Co. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Cadinha & Co. LLC owned 0.05% of iShares Gold Trust worth $14,398,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IAU. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 31,673 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,184,000 after buying an additional 5,308 shares during the last quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 0.4% during the second quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 79,994 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,911,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 4.3% during the second quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 201,924 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,348,000 after acquiring an additional 8,380 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in iShares Gold Trust by 61.8% during the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 9,960 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 3,806 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 25.3% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 21,290 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $796,000 after purchasing an additional 4,304 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.45% of the company’s stock.

iShares Gold Trust Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of iShares Gold Trust stock opened at $34.64 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $36.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.93. iShares Gold Trust has a one year low of $30.69 and a one year high of $39.04.

About iShares Gold Trust

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

