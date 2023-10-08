Cozad Asset Management Inc. Grows Stake in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL)

Cozad Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Free Report) by 145.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 74,790 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,350 shares during the quarter. Jabil makes up 1.0% of Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Cozad Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Jabil worth $8,072,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Jabil by 27.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,552,930 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $754,026,000 after purchasing an additional 1,844,254 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Jabil by 71.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,232,495 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $549,457,000 after purchasing an additional 2,591,893 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Jabil by 3.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,454,878 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $275,000,000 after purchasing an additional 127,736 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Jabil during the first quarter worth about $384,818,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Jabil by 1.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,865,576 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $164,609,000 after purchasing an additional 28,420 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.88% of the company’s stock.

Jabil Price Performance

Shares of Jabil stock opened at $129.95 on Friday. Jabil Inc. has a one year low of $55.36 and a one year high of $131.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market cap of $17.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $110.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $99.11.

Jabil Dividend Announcement

Jabil ( NYSE:JBL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 28th. The technology company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.13. Jabil had a return on equity of 38.02% and a net margin of 2.36%. The firm had revenue of $8.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.54 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.25 EPS. Jabil’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Jabil Inc. will post 8.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 14th. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.33%.

Jabil announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, September 28th that permits the company to buyback $2.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the technology company to purchase up to 15.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on JBL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Jabil in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Argus raised their price target on Jabil from $125.00 to $145.00 in a report on Friday, September 29th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Jabil from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 29th. Bank of America raised their price target on Jabil from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Jabil from $110.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Christopher S. Holland sold 16,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.37, for a total transaction of $2,076,131.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,165,290. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Jabil news, Chairman Mark T. Mondello sold 60,000 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.56, for a total transaction of $7,653,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 2,085,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,023,828.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher S. Holland sold 16,300 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.37, for a total value of $2,076,131.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,165,290. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 91,300 shares of company stock valued at $11,647,781. Insiders own 2.75% of the company’s stock.

Jabil Profile

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. The company offers electronics design, production, and product management services; electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

