Cozad Asset Management Inc. Cuts Stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 (NASDAQ:VONE)

Cozad Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 (NASDAQ:VONE – Free Report) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 35,811 shares of the company’s stock after selling 590 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Russell 1000 accounts for about 0.9% of Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Cozad Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.19% of Vanguard Russell 1000 worth $7,218,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 by 615.7% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 500,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,259,000 after acquiring an additional 430,604 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 during the first quarter worth about $57,842,000. Austin Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 by 1.7% during the second quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC now owns 400,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,634,000 after acquiring an additional 6,538 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 by 87.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 348,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,797,000 after acquiring an additional 162,821 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 347,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,534,000 after acquiring an additional 35,625 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VONE opened at $195.20 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.30 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Russell 1000 has a 1 year low of $158.95 and a 1 year high of $209.08. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $200.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $196.00.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Increases Dividend

Vanguard Russell 1000 Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 26th. Investors of record on Friday, September 22nd were paid a $0.755 dividend. This represents a $3.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. This is an increase from Vanguard Russell 1000’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 21st.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF (VONE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 index, a market-cap-weighted index of the 1000 largest US companies. VONE was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

