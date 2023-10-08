Cozad Asset Management Inc. Sells 1,683 Shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Cozad Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) by 4.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,105 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,683 shares during the quarter. HCA Healthcare makes up about 1.3% of Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $10,047,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Concord Wealth Partners raised its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 54.1% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 122.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Scissortail Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare in the first quarter valued at $315,475,000. 62.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on HCA shares. VNET Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $315.00 target price on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on HCA Healthcare from $311.00 to $316.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $315.00 target price on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on HCA Healthcare from $310.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, HCA Healthcare currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $310.86.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Jeffrey E. Cohen sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $405,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,191,780. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, SVP Kathryn A. Torres sold 5,204 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.12, for a total transaction of $1,400,500.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 19,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,317,811.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Jeffrey E. Cohen sold 1,500 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $405,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,191,780. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,620 shares of company stock worth $2,592,820 in the last quarter. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

HCA Healthcare Trading Down 0.0 %

HCA opened at $245.38 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $264.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $273.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.07, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.26, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.03. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a one year low of $178.32 and a one year high of $304.86.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $4.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.28 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $15.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.63 billion. HCA Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 12,765.76% and a net margin of 9.32%. HCA Healthcare’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.21 EPS. Analysts predict that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 18.48 EPS for the current year.

HCA Healthcare Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th were paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is presently 11.81%.

HCA Healthcare Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

