Cozad Asset Management Inc. Buys 4,714 Shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

Cozad Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Free Report) by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,845 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,714 shares during the quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $6,528,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 96,965.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 83,125,143 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $12,664,947,000 after purchasing an additional 83,039,505 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy in the 1st quarter worth $391,652,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Cheniere Energy in the 4th quarter worth $261,515,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Cheniere Energy by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,604,099 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,562,406,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200,755 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Cheniere Energy by 167.6% in the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,376,530 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $206,424,000 after acquiring an additional 862,174 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.86% of the company’s stock.

Cheniere Energy Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN LNG opened at $163.35 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $39.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.53, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $135.00 and a 52-week high of $182.35. The business’s 50 day moving average is $153.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $152.30.

Cheniere Energy Announces Dividend

Cheniere Energy ( NYSEAMERICAN:LNG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The energy company reported $5.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $2.80. Cheniere Energy had a return on equity of 481.80% and a net margin of 28.47%. The business had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.90 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 48.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 16.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 9th were paid a dividend of $0.395 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 8th. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. Cheniere Energy’s payout ratio is currently 4.65%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on LNG shares. Bank of America raised their target price on Cheniere Energy from $172.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Cheniere Energy from $189.00 to $183.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 29th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cheniere Energy in a research note on Thursday. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $200.00 to $187.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Cheniere Energy in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $205.00 price objective for the company. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cheniere Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $197.08.

Cheniere Energy Profile

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

