Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. Invests $271,000 in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (BATS:PTLC)

Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (BATS:PTLC – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 6,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $271,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PTLC. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $64,000. PSI Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 18.8% in the second quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 2,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 113.7% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 1,564 shares in the last quarter.

Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF Price Performance

PTLC stock opened at $40.12 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.04.

About Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF

The Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (PTLC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap index. The fund tracks an index that allocates to a proprietary US large-cap index and\u002For 3-month US T-bills, according to momentum. PTLC was launched on Jun 11, 2015 and is managed by Pacer.

