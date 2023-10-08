iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) Shares Sold by Institute for Wealth Management LLC.

Institute for Wealth Management LLC. decreased its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Free Report) by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,316 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,393 shares during the quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,913,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SHV. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 338.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,391,000 after buying an additional 16,748 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 34.2% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $837,000 after acquiring an additional 1,934 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 8.9% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 3,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 208.6% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 21,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,374,000 after purchasing an additional 14,557 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $243,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SHV opened at $110.15 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $110.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.24. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $109.73 and a one year high of $110.51.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were given a $0.4649 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 2nd. This represents a $5.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.06%.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

