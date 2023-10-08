Institute for Wealth Management LLC. Has $1.56 Million Position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Institute for Wealth Management LLC. reduced its position in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,972 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 87 shares during the period. Institute for Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $1,556,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Waste Management by 1.6% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 266,917 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,289,000 after purchasing an additional 4,303 shares during the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Waste Management by 212.6% in the 2nd quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 5,726 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $993,000 after buying an additional 3,894 shares during the last quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Waste Management by 8,056.6% in the second quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 65,253 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,720,000 after buying an additional 64,453 shares during the period. United Asset Strategies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Waste Management by 1.8% in the second quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 58,967 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,226,000 after acquiring an additional 1,069 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in Waste Management by 5.4% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 223,947 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,837,000 after acquiring an additional 11,571 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Waste Management alerts:

Insider Transactions at Waste Management

In related news, Director Bruce E. Chinn sold 172 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.44, for a total transaction of $27,423.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 822 shares in the company, valued at $131,059.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Waste Management news, Director Bruce E. Chinn sold 172 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.44, for a total transaction of $27,423.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $131,059.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John C. Pope sold 198 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.40, for a total value of $33,343.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 56,147 shares in the company, valued at $9,455,154.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management Stock Performance

NYSE WM opened at $155.44 on Friday. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1 year low of $148.31 and a 1 year high of $173.71. The firm has a market cap of $62.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.96, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $158.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $162.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.23 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 33.81% and a net margin of 11.42%. Waste Management’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.44 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Waste Management Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 7th. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.36%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Waste Management from $185.00 to $179.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 27th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Waste Management from $167.00 to $166.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Waste Management from $204.00 to $202.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. HSBC initiated coverage on Waste Management in a research report on Friday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $192.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Waste Management in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $180.25.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on WM

Waste Management Company Profile

(Free Report)

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.