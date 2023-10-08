Institute for Wealth Management LLC. Sells 134 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Institute for Wealth Management LLC. trimmed its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 12,876 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 134 shares during the period. Institute for Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $2,308,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gleason Group Inc. increased its position in United Parcel Service by 0.9% during the first quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 6,166 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,196,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in United Parcel Service by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC now owns 17,501 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,395,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in United Parcel Service by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,135 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Loudon Investment Management LLC grew its position in United Parcel Service by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Loudon Investment Management LLC now owns 11,207 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,174,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its position in United Parcel Service by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,300 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. 58.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James decreased their price objective on United Parcel Service from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 29th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $204.00 to $194.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $198.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $188.26.

United Parcel Service Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSE UPS opened at $154.27 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $131.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12 month low of $150.54 and a 12 month high of $197.80. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $166.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $175.19.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The transportation company reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $22.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.04 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 51.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.29 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 9.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 14th were issued a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 11th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.20%.

Insider Activity at United Parcel Service

In related news, insider Nando Cesarone sold 22,825 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.70, for a total transaction of $3,919,052.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1 shares in the company, valued at approximately $171.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

