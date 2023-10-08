Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Sold by Albion Financial Group UT

Albion Financial Group UT lessened its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 153,335 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,537 shares during the quarter. Albion Financial Group UT’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $7,934,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSCO. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the first quarter worth $35,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors own 72.21% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Trading Up 0.7 %

Cisco Systems stock opened at $53.45 on Friday. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.60 and a 52 week high of $58.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $216.73 billion, a PE ratio of 17.41, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.64.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 16th. The network equipment provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.08. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.13% and a return on equity of 33.42%. The company had revenue of $15.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 4th will be given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 3rd. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.81%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CSCO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Cisco Systems from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, 51job reissued an “initiates” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Friday, June 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Cisco Systems has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.58.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 6,186 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.65, for a total value of $338,064.90. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 64,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,524,542.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Cisco Systems news, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 6,186 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.65, for a total value of $338,064.90. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 64,493 shares in the company, valued at $3,524,542.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 17,687 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.16, for a total transaction of $975,614.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 716,191 shares in the company, valued at $39,505,095.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,859 shares of company stock worth $2,309,352 over the last three months. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

