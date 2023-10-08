Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Shares Purchased by Albion Financial Group UT

Albion Financial Group UT boosted its position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) by 33.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,191 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the quarter. Albion Financial Group UT’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $239,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,124,151 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $122,555,000 after acquiring an additional 16,966 shares during the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 2nd quarter worth $57,000. Greencape Capital Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 2nd quarter worth $27,124,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. increased its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 2,462 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial & Tax Architects LLC increased its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Financial & Tax Architects LLC now owns 49,545 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $5,401,000 after acquiring an additional 1,493 shares during the last quarter. 73.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ABT opened at $96.88 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $102.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Abbott Laboratories has a 12 month low of $93.25 and a 12 month high of $115.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $168.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.06, a PEG ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.69.

Abbott Laboratories ( NYSE:ABT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $9.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.71 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 20.50% and a net margin of 12.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.43 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 13th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 12th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.62%.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 10,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total value of $1,092,312.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,027 shares in the company, valued at $6,829,785.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Abbott Laboratories news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.76, for a total value of $5,688,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,775,316 shares in the company, valued at $770,759,948.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 10,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total value of $1,092,312.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 65,027 shares in the company, valued at $6,829,785.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ABT. Barclays raised their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $127.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $112.00 target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup lowered their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $130.00 to $122.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $120.00 to $112.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.47.

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

