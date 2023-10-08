Institute for Wealth Management LLC. Has $3.63 Million Stock Position in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Institute for Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,144 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the quarter. United Rentals makes up about 0.6% of Institute for Wealth Management LLC.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Institute for Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $3,627,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of United Rentals by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,237 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,442,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Alta Advisers Ltd bought a new stake in shares of United Rentals in the 2nd quarter valued at $89,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Rentals in the 2nd quarter valued at $252,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of United Rentals by 118.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 206,567 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $91,999,000 after purchasing an additional 111,992 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Graphene Investments SAS boosted its stake in shares of United Rentals by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Graphene Investments SAS now owns 6,800 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,029,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 89.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of United Rentals from $490.00 to $495.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of United Rentals from $458.00 to $527.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Argus increased their target price on shares of United Rentals from $425.00 to $460.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of United Rentals from $450.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of United Rentals from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $455.25.

United Rentals Stock Up 2.9 %

United Rentals stock opened at $433.30 on Friday. United Rentals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $260.97 and a 1-year high of $492.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $458.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $413.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The construction company reported $9.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.23 by $0.65. The company had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.45 billion. United Rentals had a net margin of 17.34% and a return on equity of 36.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $7.86 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that United Rentals, Inc. will post 40.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Rentals Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 9th were issued a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 8th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. United Rentals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.02%.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Dale A. Asplund sold 14,157 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $475.27, for a total value of $6,728,397.39. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 6,379 shares in the company, valued at $3,031,747.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

United Rentals Company Profile

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

