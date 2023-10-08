Albion Financial Group UT Decreases Stock Position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Albion Financial Group UT decreased its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,720 shares of the company’s stock after selling 171 shares during the quarter. Albion Financial Group UT’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $450,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IJH. Collective Family Office LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Collective Family Office LLC now owns 3,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $825,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. CIC Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. CIC Wealth LLC now owns 7,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,824,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Newport Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,847,000. Sweet Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 23.7% during the second quarter. Sweet Financial Partners LLC now owns 5,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,360,000 after acquiring an additional 998 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bell Bank purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth about $358,000.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IJH opened at $244.86 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $67.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 1.12. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $218.25 and a one year high of $273.73. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $258.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $254.19.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

