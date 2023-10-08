3Chopt Investment Partners LLC Sells 2,061 Shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

3Chopt Investment Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) by 35.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,810 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,061 shares during the period. 3Chopt Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $206,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DELL. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Dell Technologies by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,076 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $706,000 after acquiring an additional 2,117 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new stake in Dell Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $304,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Dell Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $568,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 254,266 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,762,000 after buying an additional 4,949 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 6,090 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on DELL shares. Daiwa Capital Markets raised Dell Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $50.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, September 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Dell Technologies from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Bank of America upped their target price on Dell Technologies from $70.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Friday. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $50.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Barclays cut shares of Dell Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dell Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Dell Technologies news, General Counsel Richard J. Rothberg sold 30,009 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total transaction of $2,040,612.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 99,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,793,132. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Dell Technologies news, COO Anthony Charles Whitten sold 107,803 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.14, for a total transaction of $5,944,257.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 650,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,851,917.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Richard J. Rothberg sold 30,009 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total value of $2,040,612.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 99,899 shares in the company, valued at $6,793,132. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,995,850 shares of company stock valued at $221,526,369 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 48.60% of the company’s stock.

Dell Technologies Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of Dell Technologies stock opened at $66.41 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.53. The firm has a market cap of $48.04 billion, a PE ratio of 25.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.95. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.90 and a 12-month high of $72.82.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The technology company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.56. Dell Technologies had a negative return on equity of 149.91% and a net margin of 2.03%. The business had revenue of $22.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.78 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dell Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 24th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 23rd. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.14%.

Dell Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

