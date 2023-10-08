Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) Shares Sold by Albion Financial Group UT

Albion Financial Group UT lowered its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report) by 16.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,140 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 223 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $401,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 25,667 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,032,000 after buying an additional 648 shares during the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 130.6% in the second quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 1,667 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $587,000 after acquiring an additional 944 shares in the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $5,247,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 69.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 4,406 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,551,000 after purchasing an additional 1,803 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 42,402 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,922,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $410.00 price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $380.00 price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $312.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $343.00 to $348.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $385.00 to $389.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $367.23.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ VRTX opened at $360.62 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $349.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $341.70. The company has a market cap of $93.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.50. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 12-month low of $282.21 and a 12-month high of $367.00. The company has a current ratio of 4.14, a quick ratio of 3.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.47 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 24.05% and a net margin of 35.40%. Research analysts anticipate that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 13.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Bruce I. Sachs sold 11,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.75, for a total value of $4,013,437.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at $14,270,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Bruce I. Sachs sold 11,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.75, for a total value of $4,013,437.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at $14,270,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Sangeeta N. Bhatia sold 242 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.51, for a total value of $83,613.42. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,515,406.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,795 shares of company stock worth $11,931,460 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Profile

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO and SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF homozygous F508del mutation for CF patients 2 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 4 months or older who have CF with a mutation that is responsive to ivacaftor, and R117H mutation or one of certain gating mutations.

