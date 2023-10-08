Albion Financial Group UT Cuts Stock Holdings in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

Albion Financial Group UT decreased its position in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Free Report) by 42.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 572 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 428 shares during the quarter. Albion Financial Group UT’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $304,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in HubSpot by 25.4% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 22,847 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $12,157,000 after acquiring an additional 4,634 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 13.6% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 84,445 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $44,932,000 after acquiring an additional 10,108 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in HubSpot by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 115,095 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $61,241,000 after purchasing an additional 18,926 shares during the period. Silvant Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in HubSpot by 74.5% during the second quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC now owns 10,331 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,497,000 after acquiring an additional 4,411 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in shares of HubSpot by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 9,229 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,758,000 after purchasing an additional 955 shares during the period. 87.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HUBS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $520.00 price objective on shares of HubSpot in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on HubSpot from $603.00 to $604.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of HubSpot from $550.00 to $580.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Raymond James lifted their price objective on HubSpot from $520.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of HubSpot from $485.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $539.76.

HubSpot Stock Up 3.9 %

Shares of HUBS stock opened at $483.18 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $510.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $490.22. HubSpot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $245.03 and a 52 week high of $581.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 2.25.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The software maker reported ($1.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.90) by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $529.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $504.45 million. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 10.51% and a negative return on equity of 11.28%. As a group, equities analysts predict that HubSpot, Inc. will post -1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other HubSpot news, CTO Dharmesh Shah sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $505.71, for a total transaction of $10,114,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 1,411,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $713,563,889.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $556.69, for a total transaction of $4,731,865.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 586,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $326,708,000.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO Dharmesh Shah sold 20,000 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $505.71, for a total transaction of $10,114,200.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 1,411,014 shares in the company, valued at $713,563,889.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 48,088 shares of company stock valued at $24,830,466 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

About HubSpot

(Free Report)

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, knowledge base, commerce, conversation routing, video hosting, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

Further Reading

