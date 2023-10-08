Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Shares Purchased by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 42.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,756 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,511 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Intuit were worth $22,340,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in Intuit by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 73,174 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,623,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the period. KCM Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Intuit by 22.9% during the first quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 714 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Intuit by 5.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 298,391 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $133,032,000 after purchasing an additional 16,272 shares during the period. Ethic Inc. boosted its holdings in Intuit by 31.3% in the 1st quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 19,581 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,730,000 after purchasing an additional 4,663 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Intuit by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,311 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,517,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. 82.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

INTU stock opened at $533.30 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $149.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $517.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $471.23. Intuit Inc. has a 52-week low of $352.63 and a 52-week high of $558.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 24th. The software maker reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.64 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 16.59% and a return on equity of 16.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.22 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 11.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. This is an increase from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.65%.

In related news, CFO Sandeep Aujla sold 10,732 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $531.01, for a total value of $5,698,799.32. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $124,787.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Marianna Tessel sold 8,702 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $552.63, for a total value of $4,808,986.26. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,778,659.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Sandeep Aujla sold 10,732 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $531.01, for a total transaction of $5,698,799.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $124,787.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,073 shares of company stock worth $22,091,651 in the last quarter. 3.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on INTU shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Intuit from $560.00 to $605.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Intuit from $500.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Intuit from $505.00 to $530.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $600.00 target price on shares of Intuit in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Intuit from $550.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Intuit presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $567.41.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

