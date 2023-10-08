Fifth Third Bancorp Grows Stock Holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 0.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 305,835 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $27,446,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 174.2% in the 1st quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 266 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Duke Energy during the first quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Duke Energy during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. 63.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DUK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $92.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 25th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $112.00 to $110.00 in a report on Sunday, June 11th. Guggenheim lowered their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $114.00 to $102.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $109.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.17.

Duke Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DUK opened at $86.92 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. Duke Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $83.06 and a 52 week high of $106.43.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $6.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.16 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 5.06% and a return on equity of 8.05%. Duke Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.14 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Duke Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 18th. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th were given a dividend of $1.025 per share. This is a boost from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. This represents a $4.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.72%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 17th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 229.05%.

Duke Energy Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I) and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, solar and wind sources, renewables, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

Featured Stories

