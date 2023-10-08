NatWest Group plc Sells 3,861 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

NatWest Group plc decreased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,466 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 3,861 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems comprises approximately 1.6% of NatWest Group plc’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. NatWest Group plc’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $3,077,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Cisco Systems by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,443,482 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $126,426,000 after purchasing an additional 29,726 shares during the last quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 21.5% in the second quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,171 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the period. Albert D Mason Inc. grew its position in Cisco Systems by 10.2% during the second quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 15,972 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $826,000 after buying an additional 1,480 shares in the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in Cisco Systems during the second quarter valued at about $1,033,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Cisco Systems by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 6,910,522 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $357,550,000 after acquiring an additional 473,362 shares in the last quarter. 72.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

Cisco Systems Stock Performance

Cisco Systems stock opened at $53.45 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $216.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.60 and a 12-month high of $58.19.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The network equipment provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.08. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.13% and a return on equity of 33.42%. The company had revenue of $15.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 4th will be given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 50.81%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 3,022 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.22, for a total transaction of $169,896.84. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 169,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,523,443.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Cisco Systems news, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 6,186 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.65, for a total transaction of $338,064.90. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 64,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,524,542.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 3,022 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.22, for a total value of $169,896.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 169,396 shares in the company, valued at $9,523,443.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 41,859 shares of company stock valued at $2,309,352. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CSCO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, July 20th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.58.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on CSCO

About Cisco Systems

(Free Report)

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.