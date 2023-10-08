American Tower (NYSE:AMT) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on AMT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on American Tower from $265.00 to $218.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on American Tower in a report on Thursday, July 13th. They issued an outperform rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on American Tower from $213.00 to $212.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Raymond James dropped their price target on American Tower from $211.00 to $205.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on American Tower from $245.00 to $215.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $238.80.

Shares of NYSE AMT opened at $159.57 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $176.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $188.50. The company has a market cap of $74.39 billion, a PE ratio of 77.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.60. American Tower has a 12-month low of $154.58 and a 12-month high of $235.57.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 11th will be paid a dividend of $1.62 per share. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.57. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 10th. American Tower’s payout ratio is 303.38%.

In other news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 3,524 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.91, for a total value of $665,718.84. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 53,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,085,715.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 2,727 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.17, for a total value of $510,412.59. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,482,406.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 3,524 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.91, for a total transaction of $665,718.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 53,389 shares in the company, valued at $10,085,715.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,401 shares of company stock valued at $2,982,076 in the last three months. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in American Tower by 101,474.3% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,474,342 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,219,094,000 after purchasing an additional 10,464,030 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in American Tower by 113,099.4% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 6,499,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,260,593,000 after purchasing an additional 6,494,168 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in American Tower in the fourth quarter worth $1,008,567,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its holdings in American Tower by 44.2% in the second quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 9,842,980 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,908,844,000 after purchasing an additional 3,016,160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in American Tower by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,231,486 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,532,063,000 after purchasing an additional 962,800 shares in the last quarter. 89.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of nearly 226,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

