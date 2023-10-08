Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) Shares Bought by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 134,860 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,099 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $24,772,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new position in shares of Marriott International in the second quarter valued at $132,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC bought a new position in Marriott International during the 2nd quarter valued at $348,000. Olympiad Research LP bought a new position in Marriott International during the 2nd quarter valued at $215,000. Ziegler Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Marriott International by 70.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 64,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,924,000 after acquiring an additional 26,906 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Marriott International during the 2nd quarter valued at $258,000. 58.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Marriott International alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $198.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Marriott International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $204.00 to $218.00 in a report on Monday, August 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Marriott International in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $221.00 price target on shares of Marriott International in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Marriott International from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $212.07.

Marriott International Stock Up 0.6 %

MAR stock opened at $195.98 on Friday. Marriott International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $137.25 and a 52 week high of $210.98. The company has a market capitalization of $58.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $201.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $184.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.56.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.07. Marriott International had a net margin of 12.15% and a return on equity of 649.26%. The company had revenue of $6.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.80 EPS. Marriott International’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Marriott International, Inc. will post 8.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marriott International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 17th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 16th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.45%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Rajeev Menon sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.03, for a total value of $1,656,240.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $828,120. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Rajeev Menon sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.03, for a total value of $1,656,240.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $828,120. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Anthony Capuano sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.23, for a total transaction of $4,044,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 100,317 shares in the company, valued at $20,287,106.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 99,423 shares of company stock worth $20,320,363 in the last ninety days. 12.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Marriott International

(Free Report)

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.