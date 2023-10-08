Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Sold by 3Chopt Investment Partners LLC

3Chopt Investment Partners LLC reduced its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,725 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 3,993 shares during the period. Cisco Systems makes up about 1.6% of 3Chopt Investment Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. 3Chopt Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $3,194,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the first quarter worth $32,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. 72.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CSCO shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $55.00 to $62.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $59.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cisco Systems presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.58.

Insider Transactions at Cisco Systems

In other Cisco Systems news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 17,687 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.16, for a total transaction of $975,614.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 716,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,505,095.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Cisco Systems news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 17,687 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.16, for a total value of $975,614.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 716,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,505,095.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Maria Martinez sold 10,000 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.18, for a total transaction of $551,800.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 399,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,030,063.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,859 shares of company stock valued at $2,309,352 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CSCO opened at $53.45 on Friday. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.60 and a 12 month high of $58.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $216.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The network equipment provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.08. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 33.42% and a net margin of 22.13%. The company had revenue of $15.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. Cisco Systems’s revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 4th will be given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.81%.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

