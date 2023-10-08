Privium Fund Management B.V. Purchases Shares of 33,276 Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS)

Privium Fund Management B.V. purchased a new stake in Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 33,276 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock, valued at approximately $555,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Provident Financial Services by 35.7% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,785 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Provident Financial Services by 19.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 12,296 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 1,986 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Provident Financial Services by 6.4% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 67,130 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,571,000 after acquiring an additional 4,031 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in shares of Provident Financial Services by 45.3% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 15,646 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 4,877 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Provident Financial Services by 69.9% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 36,093 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $855,000 after acquiring an additional 14,853 shares in the last quarter. 72.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Provident Financial Services Stock Down 1.4 %

Provident Financial Services stock opened at $15.08 on Friday. Provident Financial Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.54 and a fifty-two week high of $24.58. The stock has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 6.82 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Provident Financial Services Dividend Announcement

Provident Financial Services ( NYSE:PFS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $118.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.55 million. Provident Financial Services had a net margin of 25.76% and a return on equity of 10.36%. Research analysts predict that Provident Financial Services, Inc. will post 1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th were paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.37%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 10th. Provident Financial Services’s payout ratio is 43.44%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on PFS. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Provident Financial Services from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Provident Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Provident Financial Services in a report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Provident Financial Services

In related news, EVP Walter Sierotko bought 6,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.66 per share, for a total transaction of $98,658.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,100 shares in the company, valued at $220,806. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.29% of the company’s stock.

Provident Financial Services Profile

Provident Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Provident Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. Its deposit products include savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts, as well as IRA products.

Featured Articles

