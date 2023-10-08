Riverbridge Partners LLC Buys New Shares in John Hancock Income Securities Trust (NYSE:JHS)

Riverbridge Partners LLC purchased a new position in John Hancock Income Securities Trust (NYSE:JHS – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 18,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $196,000. Riverbridge Partners LLC owned about 0.16% of John Hancock Income Securities Trust at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in John Hancock Income Securities Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $142,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of John Hancock Income Securities Trust by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 15,522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 2,427 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of John Hancock Income Securities Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $175,000. Waverly Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of John Hancock Income Securities Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $187,000. Finally, Logan Stone Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of John Hancock Income Securities Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $292,000. Institutional investors own 43.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JHS stock opened at $10.08 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.77. John Hancock Income Securities Trust has a one year low of $10.05 and a one year high of $11.70.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 11th were issued a dividend of $0.0868 per share. This represents a $0.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 8th.

John Hancock Income Securities Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of United States. It invests primarily in corporate and government bonds with average maturity of 7.57 years.

