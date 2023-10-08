Bank Hapoalim BM Sells 808 Shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS)

Bank Hapoalim BM reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS – Free Report) by 33.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,612 shares of the company’s stock after selling 808 shares during the period. Bank Hapoalim BM’s holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF were worth $331,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIS. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 113,268.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,684,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,307,000 after purchasing an additional 2,682,186 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 521.4% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 623,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,270,000 after acquiring an additional 523,240 shares during the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF in the first quarter worth about $14,574,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 73.7% in the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 120,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,954,000 after acquiring an additional 51,020 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 89.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 95,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,463,000 after acquiring an additional 45,102 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Industrials ETF Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VIS opened at $193.81 on Friday. Vanguard Industrials ETF has a 1-year low of $156.85 and a 1-year high of $213.00. The company has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a PE ratio of 19.50 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50-day moving average of $202.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $197.27.

About Vanguard Industrials ETF

Vanguard Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Industrials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the industrials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies whose businesses are dominated by one of the following activities, the manufacture and distribution of capital goods (including aerospace and defense, construction, engineering and building products, electrical equipment, and industrial machinery); the provision of commercial services and supplies (including printing, employment, environmental, and office services); or the provision of transportation services (including airlines, couriers, marine, road and rail, and transportation infrastructure).

