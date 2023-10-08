Fifth Third Bancorp Boosts Stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 1.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 97,415 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,167 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $44,848,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LMT. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 60 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.26% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE LMT opened at $400.73 on Friday. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12-month low of $388.10 and a 12-month high of $508.10. The company has a market cap of $100.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $433.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $453.31.

Lockheed Martin Increases Dividend

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The aerospace company reported $6.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.45 by $0.28. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 71.67% and a net margin of 10.48%. The firm had revenue of $16.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $6.32 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $3.15 per share. This is an increase from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.00. This represents a $12.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.88%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LMT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Lockheed Martin from $505.00 to $455.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised Lockheed Martin from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $440.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $435.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup cut their target price on Lockheed Martin from $579.00 to $555.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $532.00 target price on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Lockheed Martin has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $490.47.

Insider Activity

In other Lockheed Martin news, Director John Donovan bought 548 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $457.07 per share, for a total transaction of $250,474.36. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,543,982.46. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

