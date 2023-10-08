Privium Fund Management B.V. Buys 1,243 Shares of Valaris Limited (NYSE:VAL)

Privium Fund Management B.V. boosted its stake in Valaris Limited (NYSE:VAL – Free Report) by 22.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,741 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,243 shares during the quarter. Privium Fund Management B.V.’s holdings in Valaris were worth $400,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VAL. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Valaris in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Valaris during the first quarter valued at $27,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Valaris during the first quarter valued at $52,000. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Valaris during the first quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of Valaris by 49.0% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.57% of the company’s stock.

Valaris Price Performance

Shares of NYSE VAL opened at $71.68 on Friday. Valaris Limited has a twelve month low of $53.32 and a twelve month high of $80.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.82. The company has a market capitalization of $5.30 billion, a PE ratio of 45.37 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Valaris ( NYSE:VAL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter. Valaris had a return on equity of 10.00% and a net margin of 7.04%. The firm had revenue of $415.20 million for the quarter.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Valaris from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Valaris from $85.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Valaris from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Valaris presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Valaris news, major shareholder Hill Advisors Lp Oak sold 4,200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.10, for a total value of $307,020,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,766,016 shares in the company, valued at $348,395,769.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Valaris news, VP Colleen Grable sold 5,034 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $377,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 15,074 shares in the company, valued at $1,130,550. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Hill Advisors Lp Oak sold 4,200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.10, for a total transaction of $307,020,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,766,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $348,395,769.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Valaris Company Profile

Valaris Limited provides offshore contract drilling services to the international oil and gas industry. The company owns an offshore drilling rig fleet, which include drillships, dynamically positioned semisubmersible rigs, moored semisubmersible rig, and jackup rigs. It serves international, government-owned, and independent oil and gas companies in the Gulf of Mexico, South America, the North Sea, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

