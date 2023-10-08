Privium Fund Management B.V. Takes $179,000 Position in Algoma Steel Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTL)

Privium Fund Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Algoma Steel Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTL – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 19,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $179,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Algoma Steel Group by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 7,294,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,941,000 after acquiring an additional 960,977 shares during the last quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Algoma Steel Group by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. now owns 6,491,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,155,000 after acquiring an additional 355,000 shares during the last quarter. Goldentree Asset Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Algoma Steel Group by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldentree Asset Management LP now owns 2,423,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,580,000 after acquiring an additional 106,124 shares during the last quarter. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Algoma Steel Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $14,828,000. Finally, TCW Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Algoma Steel Group by 16.1% in the first quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 2,266,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,311,000 after buying an additional 314,218 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Algoma Steel Group alerts:

Algoma Steel Group Stock Performance

ASTL opened at $6.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.49, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market cap of $673.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.67 and a beta of 1.47. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.10 and its 200 day moving average is $7.30. Algoma Steel Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.64 and a 12-month high of $9.20.

Algoma Steel Group Announces Dividend

Algoma Steel Group ( NASDAQ:ASTL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.12). Algoma Steel Group had a return on equity of 8.67% and a net margin of 4.90%. The business had revenue of $615.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $596.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.17 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Algoma Steel Group Inc. will post 1.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 25th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 24th. Algoma Steel Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Stifel Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Algoma Steel Group in a report on Sunday, September 17th.

Check Out Our Latest Report on ASTL

Algoma Steel Group Profile

(Free Report)

Algoma Steel Group Inc produces and sells steel products primarily in North America. The company provides flat/sheet steel products, including temper rolling, cold rolled, hot-rolled pickled and oiled products, floor plate, and cut-to-length products for the automotive industry, hollow structural product manufacturers, and the light manufacturing and transportation industries; and plate steel products that consist of rolled, hot-rolled, and heat-treated for use in the construction or manufacture of railcars, buildings, bridges, off-highway equipment, storage tanks, ships, and military applications.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Algoma Steel Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Algoma Steel Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.